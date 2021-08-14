Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Dinner Date With Awkwafina, Sandra Oh In London; Fan Shares Sneaky Video

A video of Priyanka Chopra while on a dinner fellow Hollywood stars is currently making rounds on the internet. The video shared by fans clubs of the actress, presumably shot by a fan, also features Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, director Paul Feig along with his wife.

Priyanka has been spending time in London while busy shooting for upcoming projects. Earlier this year she was shooting for Text For You with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion across Europe. Now she has been filming an Amazon Prime Video original series produced by the Russo brothers. The show, Citadel reportedly a sci-fi thriller also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Clayton T. Smith in pivotal roles.

In the photos and video, Priyanka appeared to be having a gala time with fellow actors and also posed for pictures with a few fans. The picture also shows captions added by the fan at the restaurant. While one said, "Oh, and Priyanka Chopra was there too, lol" another said, "F**k soup dumplings, this is an entirely new level of FOMO."

Take a look at the post,

Video: @priyankachopra at a restaurant with Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Paul Feig and his Wife tonight in London 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ki8pYb8VXx — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) August 14, 2021

Recently the actress was spotted out and about with her husband Nick Jonas, who came to visit after months. They were often seen visiting restaurants for dinner dates and chilling with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

The actress who has several Hollywood projects lined up recently also announced a Bollywood release Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is said to be road trip movie directed by Farhan Akhtar.