Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Shimmery Thigh-Slit Gown At The Matrix Resurrections Premiere [PICS]

The star cast of the highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections attended the premiere of the film in San Francisco at The Castro Theatre on Saturday, December 18. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who essays the role of Sati, arrived in style for screening and looked nothing short of stunning on the red carpet.

The actress first gave fans a BTS look of her appearance on her Instagram handle. She dazzled in a shiny off-shoulder gown by Halpern Studio. Her look also seemed to give a nod to her character in the Matrix universe. Priyanka wore the silver gown that featured a thigh-slit on the red carpet looking drop-dead gorgeous.

The strapless number displayed a brown pleated piece attached to the torso and the gown was embellished with sequins in different shades that perfectly complemented her toned physique. She kept her accessories minimal with a diamond necklace whilst styling the ensemble with high-heeled pumps. Check out the pics below:

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra. The highly anticipated film will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

At the premiere, Priyanka spoke with Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter and informed him that husband Nick Jonas was supposed to attend the premiere with her but couldn't make it as someone in his tour tested positive for COVID-19. “He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in,” she said.

Priyanka also shared that Nick has seen the movie and loved it. “He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one,” she added.