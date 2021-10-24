    For Quick Alerts
      Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Halyna Hutchins' Death, Says No One Should Die On A Film Set

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the popular actress mourned the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in a recent prop gun firing on a movie set. The global icon shared the picture of the cinematographer along with an emotional note on her official Instagram story.

      "I am so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her," reads Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Instagram story. The actress concluded her story with a broken heart emoji.

      The tragic accident that happened on the sets of the upcoming film Rust, where a prop gunshot by actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and gravely injured director Joel Souza, 48. In an official statement regarding the same, and revealed that he is cooperating with the police authorities in the investigation.

      Halyna Hutchins, who graduated from the American Film Institute in the year 2015, has worked in around 49 movies, television shows, and video titles. In 2019, Hutchins was hailed as a 'rising star' by the American Cinematographer Magazine. The talented technician was also the director of photography for the movie Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello, which was released in the year 2020.

