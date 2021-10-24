Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Halyna Hutchins's Death, Says No One Should Die On A Film Set

Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas,
the
popular
actress
mourned
the
death
of
cinematographer
Halyna
Hutchins,
who
died
in
a
recent
prop
gun
firing
on
a
movie
set.
The
global
icon
shared
the
picture
of
the
cinematographer
along
with
an
emotional
note
on
her
official
Instagram
story.
"I
am
so
shook.
I
cannot
imagine
what
everyone
involved
in
this
tragedy
is
feeling.
There
are
no
words.
No
one
should
die
on
a
film
set.
Period.
My
heart
goes
out
to
Halyna
Hutchins
family
and
everyone
who
knew
her," reads
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas's
Instagram
story.
The
actress
concluded
her
story
with
a
broken
heart
emoji.
The
tragic
accident
that
happened
on
the
sets
of
the
upcoming
film
Rust,
where
a
prop
gunshot
by
actor
Alec
Baldwin
accidentally
killed
cinematographer
Halyna
Hutchins,
42,
and
gravely
injured
director
Joel
Souza,
48.
In
an
official
statement
regarding
the
same,
and
revealed
that
he
is
cooperating
with
the
police
authorities
in
the
investigation.