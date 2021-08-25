Priyanka Chopra And Keanu Reeves' The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Released At CinemaCon

The makers of Priyanka Chopra and Keanu Reeves' Matrix have finally released the film's official title as The Matrix: Resurrections. The film's first trailer also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris was revealed unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, US.

The film is one of the most anticipated releases not only because of Priyanka Chopra's collaboration with Keanu Revees but also marks the return of the cult classic Matrix films. The film's shooting began back in 2020, in Germany. The makers have remained mum about the plot details as well as the new characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer shows Keanu Reeves' character Thomas Anderson in therapy. Thomas tells therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, "I had dreams that weren't just dreams. Am I crazy?"

According to the report, the trailer shows Thomas as he senses something is wrong but the world but has forgotten about The Matrix. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be seen playing a character similar to the one of Morpheus played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. Like the original he will be offering Anderson the red pill. Meanwhile, Thomas though meets Moss once again in a cafe, they do not remember crossing paths before.

For the unversed, the original trilogy began with The Matrix released in 1999, followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both of which were released in 2003. The fourth film of the franchise is directed by Lana Wachowski who co-wrote the first three Matrix instalments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The Matrix: Resurrections is slated to release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. It also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.