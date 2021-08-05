Priyanka Chopra Lauds Meghan Markle's 40X40 Initiative With A Sweet Birthday Note

Priyanka Chopra has shared a special birthday wish for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, a day after her 40th birthday. Taking to his Instagram, Chopra penned a note praising Markle's '40X40' initiative and wishing her the best ahead.

Priyanka Chopra Snubbed Prince William and Kate Middleton At Wimbledon Finals?

Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she's chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣ As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣"

Talking about the initiative, Chopra shared that over 2 million women, in America have departed the workforce since January 2020 due to the pandemic. "The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It's time to help women get back into the workforce," she added.

Calling the initiative a birthday milestone for Meghan she added, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce... Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that's a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend."

Queen Elizabeth 'Delighted' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl Lilibet Diana

She concluded the post urging others to join in so that "maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion." Meghan and Priyanka have been friends since before Markle's royal wedding with Prince Harry in England.

Priyanka and Meghan share a good bond for a quite long time. The 'Quantico' star had attended Markle's wedding with Prince Harry in England. While their were rumours that the two aren't close anymore, a source told Eonline.com in early 2020, "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently. Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."