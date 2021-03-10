Priyanka Chopra On Adarsh Gourav's BAFTA 2021 Best Actor Nod: Proud Moment For Indian Talent

The nomination list of the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards was announced on Tuesday (March 9). Among the nominees, Adarsh Gourav also bagged the lead actor nomination for his performance in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger. Gourav has joined the likes of Suraj Sharma and Anupam Kher who have earned nominations at BAFTA Awards.

Soon after the nominations were announced, Adarsh's The White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. Sharing a nomination video clip, she wrote, "What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @_GouravAdarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved."

Apart from acting in the film, Priyanka is also the executive producer of The White Tiger. In another tweet, she wrote, "I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let's get it!!"

For the unversed, Adarsh in the film plays Balram, a young boy coming from a small village who rebels against the systemic oppression in the country and builds his own empire.

The White Tiger was nominated in seven categories in BAFTA's long list that was announced in February. In the final list of nominations, Ramin Bahrani's directorial has also been nominated for other categories including Best Adapted Screenplay. Priyanka Chopra had also received a nod for Best Supporting Actor Female in the long list but did not make it into the final list.

Coming back to The White Tiger, it is based on Aravind Adiga's 2008 award-winning novel of the same name. Apart from Adarsh Gourav and Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kamlesh Gill and others.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates The White Tiger's Viewership In 27 Million Households; See Post

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger Earns A Spot In BAFTA 2021 Longlist