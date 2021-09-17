Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About The Activist Controversy, Says 'Moved By The Power Of Your Voices'

After Global Citizen issued an apology for the reality competition show The Activist, Priyanka Chopra has also opened up about the show. The actress took to her Instagram account to address the controversy and said they got it wrong.

Priyanka shared a statement in a post without a caption. She wrote, "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect.

You were heard.

The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."

She continued in a gallery post, "There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do."

The Activist was originally described as a competition series featuring six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures. The contestants' performances would be measured by the social media engagement their campaigns attract.

Soon after the show was announced, netizens as well as other celebrities slammed the show and called out the makers for mixing activism and competition. Priyanka Chopra, Usher and Julianne Moore were announced as the hosts of the series but the documentary will now follow the activists featured in the show.