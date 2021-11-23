Priyanka Chopra Quashes Divorce Rumours With This Comment On Hubby Nick Jonas' Latest Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often give fans couple goals, however, the actress' recent social media update had fans worried when she changed her name from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Priyanka. Soon after reports speculated if the couple was parting ways.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had revealed to ETimes that the rumours are just that and Nickyanka is still strong. The actress' close friend echo similar statement saying, "These divorce rumours are all amusing. Priyanka is using her first name because she wants to use that in her future projects. There is no truth to any other speculation. Also, she's not only dropped 'Jonas' but 'Chopra' as well on social media."

Now, Priyanka herself has quashed the rumours by leaving an adorable comment on hubby Nick Jonas' latest post. The singer posted a video of himself working out in the gym. PeeCee wrote in the comments section, "Damn! I just died in your arms... 😍 🥵 ❤️."

Take a look at the post,

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Update Has Sparked Divorce Rumours, Actress Removes Nick Jonas' Last Name

In her statement, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also asked netizens to stop spreading false claims about their marriage. Amid these speculations, the actress is focused on work and has dropped a new poster of her character from The Matrix Resurrections.

After making waves with her appearance in the film's trailer, Priyanka Chopra shared her character poster on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "And she's here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21." She reportedly will be playing the role of the new Oracle who was seen as a young Priya in the third Matrix film.

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Denies Separation Rumours From Nick Jonas

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.Pictures has piped the fans excitement by announcing that it will be re-releasing the 1999 blockbuster movie The Matrix on December 3, ahead of the premiere of the fourth instalment The Matrix Resurrections on December 22.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the awaited film stars the original Matrix superstars Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.