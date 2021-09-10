    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra's Activist Reality Show Get's Trolled, Jameela Jamil Says 'People Are Dying'

      By
      |

      Recently a new reality show was announced starring Priyanka Chopra, Usher and Julianne Hough called The Activist. It will reportedly be focusing on important causes around the world and help build awareness. However, the show has now garnered a lot of backlash and criticism online for paying celebrities when it could be donated to causes.

      priyanka chopra

      CBS executive Jack Sussman called the show groundbreaking and said, "Combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground-breaking series poised to inspire viewers. We're thrilled to have Usher, Priyanka, and Julianne as part of the series, guiding our CBS audience through the journeys of passionate changemakers from around the world."

      The makers have described the show as a 'a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment'.

      Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Cried On The Plane While Returning Back To WorkPriyanka Chopra Reveals She Cried On The Plane While Returning Back To Work

      Actor Jameela Jamil took to Twitter and said, "Couldn't they just give the money it's going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a 'prize...?' People are dying."

      Soon after, Activist Cameron Kasky reacted to the show's announcement and added, "Dumb sh*t like this reminds us how useless the word 'activist' has become. There's people putting their lives on the line to demand change from the abusive ruling class and then there's lazy white losers like me who just complain on the internet all day. All 'activists'." Notably, Cameron in 2018 had helped organise the March for Our Lives nationwide student protest.

      A Twitter user commented, "Some days I wonder if we are living on the worst timeline. And almost daily, my wonders are confirmed." Another added, "haven't seen the tl this united in hating something since Gal Gadot sang Imagine way back in the first month of March 2020."

      Take a look at some more reactions,

      The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns As Neo In The Matrix, Priyanka Chopra Is The New OracleThe Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns As Neo In The Matrix, Priyanka Chopra Is The New Oracle

      On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You, Jee Le Zara and Amazon Original series Citadel.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 17:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 10, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X