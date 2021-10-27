Priyanka Chopra's Book Unfinished Is Being Considered For Grammy Awards, Says Honoured To Be On Ballot

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra turned author with her memoir Unfinished. Along with a book release, Priyanka had also recorded the audiobook of the memoir which is now being considered for Grammy 2022 awards in the spoken word category.

The actress took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (October 27) to share the excitement with her fans. Priyanka also shared a link for fans to show support and vote for her nomination. She captioned the post as, "incredibly honoured to be on the ballot for the 2022 Grammy's. Hit the link to get your vote in now for the first round of voting!!"

Take a look at the story:

Joe Russo Reveals Details About Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, A Spin-Off Series Set To Be Directed By Raj & DK

According to the Recording Academy website, the first round of Grammy voting is set to determine the nominees for the annual 64th Grammy Awards. The first-round voting opened on Friday, October 22, 2021, and will end on November 5, 2021. The nominations are set to announce on announced on November 23, 2021.

Notably, Grammy Awards are set to take place on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the actress recently enjoyed a dinner date with her friends in Rome while taking time off from filming. Several of her friends, as well as fan accounts, shared her pictures from the evening.

In the pictures, Priyanka could be seen in a black dress wearing a lit up fake tiara. She kept her hair down, and can be seen smiling and laughing as she spoke with friends. She also posed for pictures wearing the glowing headband.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Halyna Hutchins' Death, Says No One Should Die On A Film Set

Priyanka has been filming for Amazon's Citadel in Europe alongside Game of Thrones' Richard Madden. The makers have been shooting for the show since earlier 2021, and th show is expected to release in late 2022.