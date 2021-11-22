Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Update Has Sparked Divorce Rumours, Actress Removes Removes Nick Jonas’ Last Name

Priyanka Chopra who is currently busy filming her web show Citadel in Europe is making headlines for her marriage life with American singer and husband Nick Jonas. The actress's recent Instagram update has led many to believe there is trouble in paradise.

Nick and Priyanka recently celebrated Diwali in their new LA home among family and friends. They also posted a ton of pictures together on social media. The duo, as always been head over heels for each other.

The two got hitched in a week-long wedding across nations on December 1, 2018. Priyanka a day after tying the knot had changed her name on Instagram to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, now the actress has changed her name back to Priyanka Chopra leading to a lot of speculation.

Priyanka Chopra Says Her Engagement Ring Worth Rs 2 Crore Is Her Most Cherished Jewellery

Sharing the photos of celebrating the Diwali festive from her new house with hubby Nick, Priyanka's caption read, "Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels."

"To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner Nick Jonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full." her caption further read.

In PICS: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Perform Laxmi Puja At LA Home

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. Whereas, Nick Jonas will be seen in Jonas Brothers Family Roast along with his brothers and family set to release on Netflix next month.