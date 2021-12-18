Priyanka Chopra Says She Always Travelled With Her Mandir, Mom & Achaar During Matrix 4 Shoots

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming science-fiction film The Matrix Resurrections. Desi fans have been praising the star for taking her Indian roots no matter where she is around the world. the actress during an interaction revealed three things that she always takes with her during the shoots.

Priyanka said, "You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I'm good. I don't ever feel that way."

Priyanka, who settled in the United States after marrying Nick Jonas, added, "And I also feel it's been very very strategic and always wanted to balance both industries because there are very few actors around the world who have been able to do that."

Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dig At Report Calling Her 'Wife Of Nick Jonas; 'Should I Add My IDMB Link To My Bio?'

Notably, Priyanka will be seen playing Sati in the Matrix instalment. Matrix 4 will mark the franchise's return after eighteen years of releases like The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

The actress recently also made headlines after she called out an American news portal for referring to her as the wife of Nick Jonas. Sharing screenshots of the news clippings and wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."

While adding another screenshot, Priyanka slammed the portal adding "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?"

Priyanka Chopra Was Nervous To Roast Nick Jonas, But The Latter Said, 'You Are Not Mean Enough'

The Matrix 4 is led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity from the franchise. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff in pivotal roles.