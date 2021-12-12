Priyanka Chopra Shares Special Post After Wrapping Up Citadel, Calls It The Most Intense Work Of Her Career

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handles on Saturday to announce that she has wrapped up Amazon Prime Video’s show Citadel. The actress shared the update by posting the behind-the-scene photos from the sets of the Russo Brother’s series.

Priyanka called filming for her upcoming television series the most intense work of her career. She shared the pictures and wrote, “It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! ❤️ Onwards and upwards (sic).”

In the pictures, we see Priyanka with the cast and crew of Citadel including actors Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others. In the last photo, she also shares a glimpse of the look of her character with bruises on her face. Check out the post below:

In an earlier interview with Variety, Joe Russo, of the director-producer duo Russo Brothers, had shared details about Citadel and said, “It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.”

He revealed more details to Screen Daily and had added, “They are completing development on it. The flagship show has been shooting in London. It’s almost done on its first season. Once that gets released then the series of other shows will get released. I believe the Italian show is first, and then there will be an Indian show and a Mexican show.”

Citadel is one of the most anticipated projects of Priyanka Chopra. The actress will next be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections next which releases on December 22 this year.