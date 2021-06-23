Rachel Zegler Set To Lead Disney's Snow White Live-Action Remake

Newcomer Rachel Zegler is set to play the lead role in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of animated classic Snow White. The 20-year-old actor will be making her film debut with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story.

Disney Plus Greenlights Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series Starring Luke Evans & Josh Gad

She will also feature in Warner Bros/DC Films' Shazam! Fury of the Gods, co-starring Zachary Levi. Described as a fresh take on the 1937 classic, the new movie will be directed by Marc Webb, the filmmaker behind 2009 hit 500 Days of Summer and two Amazing Spider-Man films, reported Variety. "Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts.

Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale," Webb said in a statement.

The original movie, titled Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale and released in 1937. It was Disney’s first animated feature film. It presented the story of a princess who is fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, the queen and then falls into a deep sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince.

Lisa Kudrow Roped In For Disney Plus Comedy Musical Better Nate Than Ever

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, will write new music for the film. Songs such as 'Heigh-Ho', 'Someday My Prince Will Come' and 'Whistle While You Work' will be included in the soundtrack list.

The film is expected to go in to production in 2022. Besides Snow White, Disney is also working on live-action remakes of The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, and Lilo and Stitch as well as a prequel to its 2019 reimagining of The Lion King.