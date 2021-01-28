Resident Evil 8 Star Jeanette Maus Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer

Actress Jeanette Maus passed away at the age of 39 after a battle with colon cancer. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her fiancé Dusty Warren through a statement on his Facebook account.

He wrote, "It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer. I'm really sad, but I'm super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I'm sure many of you."

Maus who was a voice-over performer and acting coach, was most known for roles in video game Resident Evil 8: Village, and films Charm City Kings and Your Sister's Sister. She had also appeared in several short films, and wrote and produced the short film Secret Island Adventure: Ripple One.

Jeanette reportedly also had crohn's disease, and her fiancé Dusty had set up a GoFundMe page after her cancer diagnosis last year, which raised over $53,000 to help with the treatment.

John Rosenfeld shared a tribute for Jeanette on his Instagram page and wrote, "Our hearts are broken today, Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio's DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend." Jeanette reportedly has been associated with John Rosenfeld Studios throughout her career. Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be.

"We will make sure that we honor her and we will keep her in our hearts. And Dusty, we are here to hold you up. Jeanette, we love you now and forever," John concluded the post.

ALSO READ: Oscar And Emmy Winning Comedy Legend Cloris Leachman Dies At 94

ALSO READ: Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At The Age Of 43