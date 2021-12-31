Return to Hogwarts: Reports Reveals Why Author J.K. Rowling Isn't Part Of The Reunion

The original cast of Warner Brothers' Harry Potter series is reuniting on the small screen for the 20th-anniversary special titled Return to Hogwarts. However among the leading names, author J. K. Rowling herself won't be seen making many contributions to the HBO Max special.

Return To Hogwarts: When & Where To Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special In India

Reports claimed that the author of the infamous book series was snubbed out of the special owing to her recent controversy involving transphobic tweets and backlash from the leading cast, now it is being said that she herself opted out of the episode.

Entertainment Weekly quoted a source saying "Rowling's statements about trans people and the controversy swirling around them did not play a part in the team's decision," however, ​J.K. Rowling's team believed "the archived comments from the writer were adequate" and decided not to attend the filming of the reunion.

For the unversed, following Rowling's controversial comments about the Trans community, several cast members from the Harry Potter franchise including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint opened up in support of the Trans community. Some of the other actors who criticised Rowling's views included Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Miriam Margolyes, and Katie Leung.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts Review: Walk Down Memory Lane With Helena Bonham's Epic Charm

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is set to release in India on Amazon Prime Video on January 1st at 2:30 pm. Apart from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the makers have also confirmed the return of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.