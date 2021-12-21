Return To Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Recall Best Memories

HBO Max recently unveiled the trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The latest clip features the leading cast Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson walking the halls of the infamous magic school while recalling their best memories.

The upcoming HBO special is set to commemorate the franchise's 20th anniversary, which marked the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone kickstarting the eight-film series based on JK Rowling's books. Notably, the special is set to stream on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. The markers are yet to announce the streaming platforms for countries that don't have access to HBO Max.

Coming back to the trailer, the clip also shared glimpses of some of the other cast members set to appear in the special including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, and many more. Take a look at the trailer:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: HBO Shares First Look Of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Reunion

In the trailer, Emma can be seen walking the 93/4 platform and says, "It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed." Grint added that now is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and recollect the wonderful memories.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe best known for playing Harry Potter revealed what scared him the most after the franchise got over. He said, "The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaning thing in our life was done and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and be like, 'It wasn't though'."

The three trio can be seen talking in the Gryffindor common room, when Emma adds, "When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer." To which Rupert Grint said, "It's a strong bond that we'll always have. We're family. And we will always be part of each other's life."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: HBO Max Sets Reunion With Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson & More

Earlier the makers had revealed a long list of appearances which also including James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch along with Producer David Heyman and the four filmmakers - Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates