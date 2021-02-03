Rihanna & Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Bring International Attention To Farmers' Protest In India

Earlier this week, Rihanna who is the fourth most followed celebrity on Twitter, urged international media to talk more about the farmers' protest in India. The American pop star extended her support with a tweet about the internet blockade in Delhi and condemned the act aimed at crippling the movement.

Rihanna tweeted, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," to her 100 million followers on the microblogging platform.

Two hours later, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also took to Twitter and extended her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in India. On Tuesday, Greta , while sharing the same news story about internet shutdown in Delhi as Rihanna, said, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

Soon after the UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe and the US House Representative Jim Costa also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers, as well as Meena Harris, author and niece of the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meena wrote on Twitter, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters."

Harris wrote further, "Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else. It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren't going anywhere."

Soon after, more celebrities joined in and extended their support to the farmers' protest. Take a look at the tweets,

The government of India’s Prime Minister Modi is presiding over a dangerous regression in free speech rights in pursuit of its Hindu nationalist agenda. https://t.co/Xevp0LgiKS #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/joQVCFqXGr — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) February 2, 2021

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Why hasn’t @narendramodi or other BJP leaders been warned by Twitter for inciting violence against protestors and bystanders?



Twitter has suspended or withdrawn the accounts of Indian activists for doing FAR far less. #India #FarmersProtest — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 2, 2021

Solidarity to the Indian Farmers.



Thank you Rihanna.



In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jdZnGWURBl — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) February 2, 2021

Salute to Rihanna for shedding light on the #FarmersProtest in #India - she is bringing needed attention to a movement silenced by Twitter and violently suppressed by the Modi government pic.twitter.com/x5GLJSjqPw — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 2, 2021

'The big picture here is that India must begin to value the lives and well-being of its own citizens over the potential economic gains for its nation.'Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest @LicypriyaK https://t.co/72B0SfCxCA — Elizabeth Wathuti 🇰🇪 (@lizwathuti) February 2, 2021

According to reports, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi's borders for over two months. The group stood in protest against the new farm laws and has demanded repeal by the central government.

In the recent turn of events, internet services on the Delhi border were suspended on Saturday. Earlier this week, it was reported that the shutdown has been extended twice and will be in force till at least 5 pm Wednesday.

