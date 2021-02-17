Rihanna Gets Called Out By Indian Fans After Posing Naked With A Lord Ganesha Pendant

Rihanna, who was recently making the headlines for showing support to farmers' protest, has sparked another controversy. The international singer now has upset Indian fans for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. Rihanna on February 16, shared a picture from a photoshoot for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, while wearing A Lord Ganesha Pendant.

Taking to her Twitter account, Rihanna shared the picture which shows her posing naked, with her arms around her chest while donning a purple bottom. What quickly drew fans' attention was the pendant she was wearing, which was of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha.

Rihanna captioned the picture as, "when @PopcaanMusic said "me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fame girl" @SavageXFenty." The picture went viral on social media as netizens commented on how unsettling and disrespectful the picture was for Hindus. Some even called out the western culture for failing at representing Indian culture the right way, time and again.

BJP leader Ram Kadam considered the post "appalling"and slammed Rihanna for openly mocking the "beloved Hindu god."

The tweet read, "It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her."

Another netizen said, "The way no one is talking abt how rihanna's necklace has ganesha on it, an important sacred god to hinduism as he plays a big role in like providing protection, is really disappointing to me. i love rihanna but this isn't okay."

Take a look at more reactions,

in maligning India's image. Will they criticise her or the hunger for power is bigger than beloved Lord Ganpati? — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021

This is being done deliberately, She's just trying to show what she can do. — Het Shah (@textivist) February 15, 2021

Disrespecting one's religion doesn't makes you a better person @rihanna, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in Hinduism.@Twitter @jack this post is disrespectful for Hindus please remove it. https://t.co/36UuO1d0Xj — Chirag (@igot10on10) February 16, 2021

the way no one is talking abt how rihanna's necklace has ganesha on it, an important sacred god to hinduism as he plays a big role in like providing protection, is really disappointing to me. i love rihanna but this isn't okay. — রুষা (@idleify) February 15, 2021

Earlier this month, Rihanna who is the fourth most-followed user on Twitter with more than 100 million followers, had urged the world to talk more about the internet blockade at the outskirts of Delhi, where the farmers' protest was taking place.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she had tweeted with a news article about the same. While many claimed it was a paid tweet, fans backed the singer for having an opinion on the matter.

