Robert Downey Jr's Emotional Letter To MCU Goes Viral: Recalls Working With Chris Evan, Tom Holland & Others

Iron Man in 2008 brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life and Robert Downey Jr, who played the playboy superhero has built the franchise to what it is today, solely with his performances in the first Iron Man trilogy. The actor made his last appearance as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame leaving millions teary-eyed. Now Robert's open letter to the MCU has left fans emotional once again.

A book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry has revealed an emotional letter RDJ had penned in 2018 for his co-stars and the filmmakers.

Robert in the book can be seen looking back at his journey as Tony Stark and Iron Man. He also opened up about his co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. He said that their "hale and hearty" involvement meant that the Avengers "seemed inevitable."

"I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice, and love. At this point, Tony might say: "You're welcome." I'll balance that with a boundless eternal: "Thank you"," Robert Downey Jr wrote in the heartfelt 1000-word tribute to the MCU.

Downey Jr also expressed confidence in the new members as MCU steps into Phase Four. "I would loathe not to include Holland (therefore Watts) in the mix, having somehow re-relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations," he added.

Here is a look at Robert's complete letter:

I distinctly remember she (Gwyneth Paltrow), Favs (Jon Favreau, director), and me sitting in a dilapidated Quonset hut, talking Potts and Stark, when he suddenly swelled up with a wave of emotion . . . joy, relief, faith, and grief all made a showing:

(Me, looking at him)

"What's up, boss?

(Him, looking at her)

"I just realized this movie's gonna work."

Turns out he was right; yet, there were other oxymoronic keys to Iron Man's unlikely success, namely:

A) Unorthodox efficiency

B) Ceaseless development

And it goes without saying that Jackson's presence throughout (and portrayal of Fury) have been a connective tissue, our bridge over numerous credibility gaps. Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen, and I remain close-knit. (Yes, there's talk of a group tattoo.)

We are more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch, now Boseman, not to mention Larson, whom we all agree will be a fitting and capable advance guard for the second decade of shenanigans. I would loathe not to include Holland (therefore Watts) in the mix, having somehow re-relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations.

'll extend to Reynolds as well (to further prove I'm not distributor-specific regarding fellowship). While I have your car, I'll reach way back to day one, and express gratitude to Howard (our original Rhode)'), who was integral to my being cast. Almost lastly, every nemesis that Tony has encountered thus far deserves an honorable mention, so kudos to Bridges, Rourke, Kingsley, Pearce, Hiddleston, Spader, and, finally, Brolin.

The Who, is YOU .. . If you made it to the "end credits" of this anniversary edition, you're likely a fan, so there's your Easter egg, darlings . . . a mirror! Folks who respond to mythological storytelling arc positively the propellant of all things Marvel. It's always been that way, no supply required without demand. Ever since Comic Con 2007, it's been apparent that the audience (no offense, THX) was no longer just listening. For ten years, YOU have copiloted the narrative.

Finally, I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice, and love.

At this point, Tony might say: "You're welcome." I'll balance that with a boundless eternal: "Thank you."

On the work front, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in Dr Dolittle and is expected to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes for the upcoming sequel in the franchise.