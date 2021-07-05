Robert Downey Jr Unfollows MCU Co-Stars Chris Evans, Tom Holland & Others; Fans Can't Handle The End Of An Era

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr reportedly has unfollowed his Marvel co-stars on Instagram and fans are heartbroken. Many are concerned about the reason behind him unfollowing his former co-stars and are wondering if it is professional or personal.

RDJ who first appeared as the MCU superhero in the 2008 film titled Iron Man, made his last appearance in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. After playing the character for a decade and working with the MCU co-stars like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson for 10 long years, fans were sad to see him unfollow the stars.

The actor reportedly also unfollowed the newer MCU member Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man and is mentored by Iron Man. The two also share a similar friendly personal relationship. He has often also shared posts with Chris Evans and Tom Holland on his Instagram account.

However, fans were quick to notice that RDJ currently follows precisely 43 accounts, and there aren't any actors on that list. He still follows all his co-stars on his Twitter account. Nevertheless, fans are looking for answers. One Twitter user wrote, "Would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on Instagram?"

Another tweeted, "Why did RDJ unfollow every MCU cast on Instagram, this is so upsetting." One fan couldn't believe that it was the 'end of an era' as he wrote, "I wasn't ready for RDJ to unfollow the entire cast, it's like the end of an era."

Robert Downey Jr's final outing in the MCU has been one of the most emotional moments in the MCU, where his character Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe and defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. While many hoped RDJ could come back by voicing an AI or his animated characters, Marvel Studios revealed that he won't be returning anytime soon.