Rose McGowan Calls Oprah Winfrey 'As Fake As They Come', Shares Picture Of Host Kissing Harvey Weinstein

American actor Rose McGowan took to Twitter on Monday (August 30) and called out talk show host Oprah Winfrey for supporting disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and hip-hop record producer Russell Simmons. She went on to call Oprah a 'lizard' and added that she is 'as fake as they come'.

Rose also shared a picture of Oprah kissing Weinstein on the cheek during the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, reported E! News.

Rose captioned the photo as, "I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."

While Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in prison for two rape convictions. Simmons has been accused of more than a dozen cases of sexual assault or misconduct since November 2017.

McGowan seemed to be referencing Oprah initial involvement in a documentary called On the Record, which was to detail the history of Simmons' alleged sexual misconduct. Winfrey pulled out of her executive producer role in January 2020, citing a misalignment in "creative vision" with filmmakers.

In a statement, Oprah told Hollywood Reporter, "I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision."

Rose who is known as a #MeToo activist, opened up about Oprah after a video clip of Winfrey interview with Dolly Parton from 2003 went viral over the weekend. The video sparked a conversation among fans about the talk show host who appeared to be grilling the veteran singer with uncomfortable questions.

Many fans also called out the talk show host for the line of questioning, in which she asked Parton about getting "work done" and going through depression after turning 40.

