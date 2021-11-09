Rust: Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Take Care Of The Gun Safety On The Sets Of The Film

The tragic mishap on the sets of the movie Rust after a prop gun that was shot by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had left the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and grief. Now Alec has reportedly urged TV and film productions to hire police officers to monitor that the guns used in the shootings are safe. Alec has shared the same on his social media handle.

Alec Baldwin tweeted, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety." Earlier, the assistant director David Halls who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun which fatally shot the cinematographer on the set of Rust had opened up about the tragedy. David Halls expressed his shock and grief on Monday, November 1.

Rust Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun Breaks Silence

Apart from armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Halls was responsible for handling and checking all the weapons on set. Reportedly he announced 'cold gun', before handing it to Alec Baldwin. David Halls' role onset has been under scrutiny after he told police that he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.

Affidavit Reveals Alec Baldwin Was Told Prop Gun In Fatal Shooting On Set Was Safe

Halls revealed to the New York Post, that he was "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins. "My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna. Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend. It's my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again," he said.

According to a search warrant, Halls told detectives he "should have checked" that all the rounds in the Colt .45 gun were dummy, or inert, rounds, "but didn't." Notably, nearly 100,000 people had since signed a petition to permanently remove firearms from sets, noting that effects such as the loud bang and muzzle flash can easily be added to fake rubber guns in post-production. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin had earlier released an official statement wherein he had revealed that he is fully cooperating with the police regarding the case.