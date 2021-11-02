Rust Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun Breaks Silence

The assistant director David Halls who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun which fatally shot the cinematographer on the set of Rust has opened up about the tragedy. David Halls expressed his shock and sadness Monday, November 1.

Apart from armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Halls was responsible for handling and checking weapons on set. Reportedly he announced 'cold gun', before handing it to Alec. David Halls' role onset has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.

Halls told New York Post, that he was "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins. "My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna. Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend. It's my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again," he added.

According to a search warrant, he told detectives he "should have checked" that all the rounds in the Colt .45 gun were dummy, or inert, rounds, "but didn't."

Notably, nearly 100,000 people have since signed a petition to permanently remove firearms from sets, noting that effects such as the loud bang and muzzle flash can easily be added to fake rubber guns in post-production.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween on Sunday, October 30, with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six children. He took to Instagram and shared photographs on a porch. The Baldwins are reportedly "lying low" in Vermont after the tragic accident on the sets of Rust.

He captioned the post, saying, "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes...a little hodge-podge...but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart."

He added, "Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us ❤️. We send you ❤️🎃"

On the other hand, Santa Fe County is currently investigating the case. Prosecutors have refused to rule out criminal charges over the deadly shooting. Sheriff Adan Mendoza said live rounds "shouldn't have been" present, and said it appeared "there was some complacency on this set."