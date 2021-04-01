Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots, Couple Shares Hilarious Posts

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently took their COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday (March 31). The duo took to their Instagram account to share the news with hilarious reactions which left the fans in splits.

The 44-year-old Deadpool star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him getting the vaccine jab. In the caption, Reynolds took a dig at the false rumours that the shot contains a virus that has originated from the 5G service in cellphones. "Finally got 5G," he wrote alongside the post.

Reynolds had also posted the same pic on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Let's get vaccinated" and added, "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not."

Meanwhile, Blake Lively was thrilled to get vaccinated and shared a photo of herself getting a shot. In the caption of her Instagram post she wrote, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me. ?."

In the pictures, the 33-year-old Gossip Girl star had added several heart emojis around her and the nurse's face. Take a look at the posts,

Apart from the celebrity couple, many Hollywood A-listers have taken the COVID-19 jab recently including, Amber Heard, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Chastain, Ozzy Osbourne, Judi Dench, Anthony Daniels, and others.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds will be seen in the upcoming action-comedy drama The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard alongside Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek. The film will hit the screens on June 16, 2021. He will also be seen in the Netflix film Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 To Be MCU's First R-Rated Film; Kevin Feige Confirms

ALSO READ: US Presidential Elections 2020: Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Selena Gomez Vote For The First Time