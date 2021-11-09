Ryan Reynolds Talks About Bollywood Adaptation, Says Free Guy And Deadpool Would Be Good Fit

Ryan Reynolds during the media interaction of his upcoming film Red Notice opened up about his Hollywood films being adapted in Hindi. The actor said that his recent release Free Guy would be a good film for Bollywood adaptation, however, Deadpool would be a better fit.

Ryan's best known Marvel superhero Deadpool had been released with a Hindi dub in India by Ranveer Singh. Talking about his character, Ryan said Deadpool would be able to embrace Bollywood culture easily.

"Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood. (But) I'd say Deadpool though would be a little bit more fun. I think it'd be easier for Deadpool to embrace the Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character, he exists only in the digital world. But Deadpool's real flesh and blood so that I think it'd be Deadpool," he said.

The Red Notice star also said he us impressed with Bollywood films and had included several elements in his last release Free Guy. "I think that Bollywood is really adept at infusing joy. I mean, real joy into the work. And that's something that, you know, I meant it when, I mentioned it when Free Guy came out that, you know, there are elements that Free Guy was borrowing from Bollywood," he said.

Ryan further explained that Free Guy for him was about bringing joy to the audience. The film is produced and written by Ryan. "I started and I nurtured it. I love it. I wanted to make it an antidote to those feelings. I wanted it to feel like joy. And so much of what Bollywood puts up on the screen is infused with that in a very organic and very natural way. And that's a tip I took from your incredible industry over there," Ryan added.

Notably, his upcoming Netflix release Red Notice also has similar elements of action and adventure. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and set to release on ​November 12.