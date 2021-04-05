SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, The Crown Bag Big Honours
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place on Sunday (April 3), each year honours the best achievements in film and television performances. This year the awards show followed a special format due to the rising COVID-19 cases.
The pre-taped show took place without a host or the usual red carpet attendees. The awards show held virtually, honoured best performances in 15 different acting categories including TV and film. Some of the biggest wins of the night were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis who were named best movie actors for their roles in jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
While The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the top prize of the night, 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari were the leading contenders. Meanwhile, in TV, Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown took home the biggest honours of the night.
Here is the complete winners list of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021:
Best Motion Picture Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami...
WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
WNNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
WINNER: The Mandalorian
Westworld
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984
