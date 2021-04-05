SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, The Crown Bag Big Honours

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place on Sunday (April 3), each year honours the best achievements in film and television performances. This year the awards show followed a special format due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The pre-taped show took place without a host or the usual red carpet attendees. The awards show held virtually, honoured best performances in 15 different acting categories including TV and film. Some of the biggest wins of the night were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis who were named best movie actors for their roles in jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

While The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the top prize of the night, 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari were the leading contenders. Meanwhile, in TV, Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown took home the biggest honours of the night.

Here is the complete winners list of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021:

Best Motion Picture Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami...

WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

WNNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

WINNER: The Mandalorian

Westworld

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984

