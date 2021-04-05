    For Quick Alerts
      SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, The Crown Bag Big Honours

      The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place on Sunday (April 3), each year honours the best achievements in film and television performances. This year the awards show followed a special format due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

      chadwick boseman, mark ruffalo, viola davis

      The pre-taped show took place without a host or the usual red carpet attendees. The awards show held virtually, honoured best performances in 15 different acting categories including TV and film. Some of the biggest wins of the night were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis who were named best movie actors for their roles in jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

      While The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the top prize of the night, 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari were the leading contenders. Meanwhile, in TV, Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown took home the biggest honours of the night.

      Here is the complete winners list of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021:

      Best Motion Picture Ensemble

      Da 5 Bloods

      Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Minari

      One Night in Miami...

      WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

      Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

      WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Anthony Hopkins, The Father

      Gary Oldman, Mank

      Steven Yeun, Minari

      Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

      Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

      WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

      Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

      Frances McDormand, Nomadland

      Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

      Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

      Better Call Saul

      Bridgerton

      WINNER: The Crown

      Lovecraft Country

      Ozark

      Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

      WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

      Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

      Josh O'Connor, The Crown

      Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

      Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

      Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

      WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

      Olivia Colman, The Crown

      Emma Corrin, The Crown

      Julia Garner, Ozark

      Laura Linney, Ozark

      Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

      Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

      Olivia Colman, The Father

      WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

      Helena Zengel, News of the World

      Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

      Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

      WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

      Jared Leto, The Little Things

      Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

      Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

      Dead to Me

      The Flight Attendant

      The Great

      WINNER: Schitt's Creek

      Ted Lasso

      Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

      Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

      Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

      Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

      Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

      WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

      Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

      Nicholas Hoult, The Great

      Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

      Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

      WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

      Ramy Youssef, Ramy

      Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

      Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

      Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

      Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

      WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

      Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

      Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

      Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

      Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

      Hugh Grant, The Undoing

      Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

      WNNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

      Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

      The Boys

      Cobra Kai

      Lovecraft Country

      WINNER: The Mandalorian

      Westworld

      Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

      Da 5 Bloods

      Mulan

      News of the World

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984

      Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
