Salma Hayek Opens Up About Near-Fatal COVID Battle, Says 'Doctor Begged Me To Go To The Hospital'

Salma Hayek recently revealed that she had a secret, near-fatal COVID-19 battle. The actress in an interview with Variety said she has spent the past year recovering from COVID-19 which gave her a serious health scare.

Talking about the lasting effects of the she revealed she hasn't fully recovered yet. She was also placed on oxygen at one point and her energy levels aren't what they used to be. She told Variety, "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home'."

Hayek said she contracted the virus during the early days of the pandemic. She had to spend seven weeks in isolation at her London home. The actress quarantined herself in a room as she was living with her husband, billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

The actress revealed that during recovery she used to feel tired just by attending Zoom calls for her own production company Ventanarosa. But in April 2021, she began shooting for Lady Gaga's film House of Gucci in Italy. Salma said it was "the perfect job to just get back into it" because it didn't require a lengthy time on the set.

Directed by Ridley Scott the film also stars Adam Driver. Salma will be seen playing Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant convicted of helping Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) plot to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

Salma Hayek will also be seen in films like Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Eternals, releasing in 2021. The MCU film follows "a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants."

Meanwhile, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard will see Salma working alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. The action-thriller is a sequel to the 2017 release, The Hitman's Bodyguard.