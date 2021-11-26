Samantha Ruth Prabhu Set To Make International Debut With Downton Abbey Director Philip John

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John- best known for helming Downton Abbey. The actress shared the news with fans on Twitter by retweeting a news post by Variety.

Samantha told the publication, "I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby."

According to the report, she will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency. Talking about her character she added, "My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set." The project is expected to go on the floors from August 2022.

Arrangements of Love will be back by Sunitha Tati. The film will mark Samantha's second collaboration with Tati after Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of the Korean comedy Miss Granny.

She was recently seen playing Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the second season of the hit web series, The Family Man. Samantha is also awaiting the release of the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.