Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle Black Widow Lawsuit, Announce Collaboration For Future Projects

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement in her lawsuit filed in July, over her compensation for her MCU solo release Black Widow. The studio and the leading actress reached an agreement on Thursday, September 30, and announced the news in a joint statement.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, filed for a lawsuit against Disney in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that the studio breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

The superhero saga was originally due for a big-screen release in 2020 but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film was finally released in July 2021 simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ in the US. Johansson argued in court that the strategy led to a breach of contract, costing her millions of dollars.

On the other hand, Disney claimed that her complaint was without merit and derided her "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

After the settlement, the studio did not reveal the terms of the agreement but announced that they have pledged to continue working together.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration." said Johansson, who first played Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, in 2010's Iron Man 2.

Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, said he was "pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects."

Apart from Disney, Warner Bros also opted to release many 2021 simultaneously in theatres and on its HBO Max platform. Warner reportedly renegotiated many of its deals with stars and filmmakers and paid out $200 million to compensate for the loss of box office earnings.