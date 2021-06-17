Scarlett Johansson Talks About Black Widow's Progression, Recalls Character Being Sexualised In Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson who is best known for playing Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about her character's progression over the years in MCU. The actress said that while Black Widow was hyper-sexualised in the early films, things have changed.

Johansson told Collider.com, "Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman, I'm in a different place in my life, you know? And I felt more forgiving of myself, as a woman, and not -- sometimes probably not enough. I'm more accepting of myself, I think."

Recalling Iron Man 2, the actress went on to say, "All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualisation of this character and, I mean, you look back at 'Iron Man 2' and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualised, you know? Really talked about like she's a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever Â- like a piece of a**, really."

Talking about a scene from the film that hasn't aged well in the last decade, Johansson added, "And (Rober Downey Jr.'s character) Tony (Stark) even refers to her as something like that at one point... (he says) 'I want some'. Yeah, and at one point calls her a piece of meat and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment."

After much wait, Black Widow finally got its solo superhero film this year. While the film was set to release in 2020, it was preponed due to the pandemic. Black Widow is now scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, in the US. It is unclear if the film will be releasing on the same date in India.