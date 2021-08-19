Scarlett Johansson Welcomes Baby Boy; Husband Colin Jost Reveals Baby's Name As Cosmo

Former MCU star Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost have welcomed their first child together. Colin took to his Instagram account to share the news and revealed the baby's name. Rumours of Scarlett expecting had been going around for months, given the actress skipped a few public events during the promotion of her film, Black Widow.

Taking to his Instagram, Colin shared a note that read, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much" He further requested privacy and said, "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all enquiries please contact our publisist."

Colin captioned the post with several hashtags, "We got away with it for a long time," "no kids policy," and "we're going to Disney world".

Notably, earlier this week, Page Six confirmed that the two are expecting. According to the source, while performing at a stand-up comedy gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, Jost said, "We're having a baby, it's exciting."

Johansson and Colin got married in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, after three years of dating. Meanwhile. Johansson is already a mother to her six-year-old daughter Rose whom she had with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

On the work front, Scarlett recently was cast in Wes Anderson's latest film alongside Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. She has also been in news for suing Disney Studios, parent company of Marvel, claiming that the company violated her contract with Black Widow's hybrid release on Disney Plus.