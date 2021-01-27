School 2017 Actress Song Yoo-jung Passed Away At 26

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung, best known for her performance in School 2017, passed away on Saturday (January 23). According to Hollywood Reporter, the actress was found dead at her apartment in Seoul.

A statement released by the late actress' agency said that a private funeral service was held on Monday as per family's wishes. No cause of death has been disclosed yet. The statement was shared by Sublime Artist Agency through an Instagram post, which read, "Actor Song Yoo-jeong has left us. Yoo Jeong-i has always been our friend who gave happiness with a bright smile, and she was a wonderful actor who played her roles with a passion more than anyone else."

According to reports, Song Yoo-jung first gained popularity as a model for Estee Lauder and later debuted as an actress with the drama Golden Rainbow in 2013. She went on to play prominent characters in 2014's Make Your Wish and 2017's School 2017.

The actress also went on to make appearances in music videos including the one for 2018 release 'Goodbye Road' by boy band iKON. Fans are heartbroken by her sudden death.

In recent years, the South Korean entertainment industry has lost many known faces including actress and model Oh In-hye who passed away at the age of 36, and TST member Yohan (28). Meanwhile, in 2019, singer/actress Goo Hara and singer Sulli passed away at a young age while immensely popular band SHINee member Jonghyun passed away in 2017.

