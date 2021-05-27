School of Rock Actor Kevin Clark Passes Away In A Bike Accident; Jack Black Pays Tribute

Hollywood actor Kevin Clark, best known for playing the drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock, passed away in an accident on Wednesday (May 26). According to reports, Clark was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.

According to Chicago Police Department crash report, Clark was struck after running a red light in the city's Avondale neighbourhood. He was found partially under the car by emergency responders and was in critical condition when taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The drummer and actor was pronounced dead a short time after reaching the hospital.

Actor Jack Black who starred in School of Rock alongside Clark shared that he was heartbroken on hearing the news. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community." The actor also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Clark.

Actor-Producer Norman Lloyd Passes Away At 106

He captioned it as, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Robert De Niro Injures Leg On Location Martin Scorsese Film Killers of the Flower Moon

On the work front, after starring in School of Rock, Clark continued pursuing drumming and recently played in the band Jess Bess and the Intentions. He had given his debut performance on Saturday (May 22) at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.