Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating? Later Follows Singer On Instagram Fueling Dating Rumours

Dating rumours about actress and singer Selena Gomez and MCU star Chirs Evans took fans by surprise. The speculation all started when Evans followed Gomez on social media platforms. While some speculating them working together on an upcoming project, others have been excited about the two possibly dating.

The dating rumours have gained a huge amount of traction online by fans. However the rumours were fueled, when fans recalled the singer confessing having a crush on Evans back in 2015. According to reports, During a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, she gushed about the MCU star and said, "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute?"

Fans have been expressing their support for the dating rumours. One user wrote, "Chris Evans technically made the first move. Now, @selenagomez hit the dms and get your man." Another tweet read, "Selena Gomez apparently dating Chris Evans. That came out of nowhere."

One fan, happy about the news said, "I hope selena is dating Chris Evans Bc she deserves happiness!!!" Another said, "Honestly, if Chris and Selena are dating I will be so excited. Such a cute couple." Take a look at more reactions from fans,

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors make me so happy bc IVE BEEN SAYING he needs a Cancer woman in his life period — daughterofthemoon ｡ﾟ❁ ☾ (@witti_indi) October 6, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same studio in LA (Oct.1st). Rumours are that the two superstars are working together in an upcoming film after they started following eachother on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9d0Qx22ZKS — paro (@selenasadios) October 1, 2021

me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media pic.twitter.com/E7MYHlOUVn — meow (@Beejay_Balleras) October 7, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumours been saying that they're dating ! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf — RIRI🔪 (anti cupcakes) (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

Manifesting that Chris Evans and Selena Gomez become a couple — Kim🌞 (@kimmcampos_) September 27, 2021

Chris Evans technically made the first move. Now, @selenagomez hit the dms and get your man — ً (@MexicanSelGomez) September 24, 2021

Honestly if Selena Gomez and Chris Evans really are dating I will be so excited. Such a cute couple. 😍 — Becks (@rebeccajs_) October 6, 2021

Selena and Chirs haven't been seen together publicly, despite their recent virtual connection on Instagram. Meanwhile, Selena did work alongside's Chris's brother Scott Evans back in 2014, for the film Behaving Badly.