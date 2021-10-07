    For Quick Alerts
      Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating? Later Follows Singer On Instagram Fueling Dating Rumours

      Dating rumours about actress and singer Selena Gomez and MCU star Chirs Evans took fans by surprise. The speculation all started when Evans followed Gomez on social media platforms. While some speculating them working together on an upcoming project, others have been excited about the two possibly dating.

      The dating rumours have gained a huge amount of traction online by fans. However the rumours were fueled, when fans recalled the singer confessing having a crush on Evans back in 2015. According to reports, During a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, she gushed about the MCU star and said, "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute?"

      Fans have been expressing their support for the dating rumours. One user wrote, "Chris Evans technically made the first move. Now, @selenagomez hit the dms and get your man." Another tweet read, "Selena Gomez apparently dating Chris Evans. That came out of nowhere."

      One fan, happy about the news said, "I hope selena is dating Chris Evans Bc she deserves happiness!!!" Another said, "Honestly, if Chris and Selena are dating I will be so excited. Such a cute couple." Take a look at more reactions from fans,

      Selena and Chirs haven't been seen together publicly, despite their recent virtual connection on Instagram. Meanwhile, Selena did work alongside's Chris's brother Scott Evans back in 2014, for the film Behaving Badly.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 13:35 [IST]
