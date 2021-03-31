Seth Rogen Clarifies Emma Watson Did Not 'Storm Off The Set', Calls Out False Narrative That She Was "Uncool"

Actor Seth Rogen recently opened up about his directorial venture This Is The End. During an interview, he shared that Emma Watson had walked off the film's set over a scene she did not like. However, after Watson came under fire for his statement Seth took to his Twitter account to clarify what happened on the set.

The comedy film This Is The End was directed by Seth and Evan Goldberg. The much talked about scene from the 2013 release also featured Danny McBride partaking in cannibalism, while his prisoner on a leash was a gimp mask-wearing Channing Tatum, who was playing himself in the movie.

To set the record straight, Seth shared a statement on Twitter that read, "I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's sh***y that the perception is that she did."

"The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls****," he added.

Rogen clarified that a miscommunication between him and Watson had led her to be in an "uncomfortable position".

"She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it," Rogen concluded.

For the unversed, Seth's statement came after his interview with the British GQ magazine. Talking about the incident Rogen had said, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was."

Rogen had also said that the scene ended up better after taking Watson's objections into consideration. "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it," he told British GQ.

