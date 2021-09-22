Sex And The City Star Willie Garson Passes Away At 57, Co-Stars Share Emotional Tribute

Willie Garson best known for shows like Sex And The City and White Collar, has passed away. According to Variety, the actor passed away at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by a family friend, the cause of his death has not been made public.

TMZ reported that Garson was battling cancer for a long time. However, be was still working on the reboot of Sex and The City. Earlier this year, an executive producer of Sex And The City and And Just Like That, had said in a statement that Garson would work despite being sick.

Willie Garson played the pivotal role of agent Stanford Blatch in the HBO series Sex And The City. He was seen as one of the male best friends of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. He reprised the same character for the reboot and was also shooting for the series.

The show's co-star Cynthia Nixon, took to her Instagram account remembering Garson. Sharing a photo with Garson, she wrote, "o deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show business lore. He was a consummate professional - always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

On the other hand, Mario Cantone, who plays Garson's on-screen partner on the hit HBO series also paid tribute through his Twitter. He wrote, "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you".

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Willie Garson's successful acting career last for more than three decades with several hit shows and films in the 90s. Willie Garson's best works include Walk Of Shame, Sex And The City, Little Manhattan, Zoom, Just Like Heaven, There's Something About Mary and more.