Shakira, Sachin Tendulkar & More Famous Names Emerge In Pandora Papers Leak

The Pandora papers obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 show that over 130 billionaires and celebrities from Russia, the United States, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Mexico used shell companies and incognito bank accounts to buy secret assets and conduct secret financial transactions.

According to the Indian Express, cricket star Sachin Tendulkar dissolved an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands three months after the release of the Panama Papers in 2016. Apart from Tendulkar, singer Shakira has also been mentioned in the lists claiming she set up offshore entities in the British Virgin Islands to conceal assets.

Tendulkar's attorney, according to DW News, claimed the cricketer's investment is lawful and has been reported to tax authorities. On the other hand, Shakira's lawyer claimed that her offshore accounts had been disclosed and that they provided no tax benefits. Reportedly the singer is already in trouble with the Spanish Government. The singer was accused of failing to pay taxes in Spain in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

According to dailymail.co.uk, the Pandora Papers consist of 12 million documents from 14 financial services companies in countries including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.

Apart from Sachin, over 300 other Indians have been exposed as a result of the leaked papers, including former members of Parliament many suspected of economic crimes and others under investigation by enforcement authorities.

Some of the other celebrities under the radar are, Anil Ambani, Jordan's King Abdullah II, several members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close circle, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.