      Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Calls Out Disney CEO For Calling Film's Theatrical Release An 'Interesting Experiment'

      By
      |

      Marvel's new star Simu Liu, gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's remarks that the film's release plan is "an interesting experiment."

      Simu Liu,

      During Disney's most recent earnings call, Chapek commented that Shang-Chi's exclusive theatrical release would be "an interesting experiment" for the company. The new theatrical release plan comes out after the recent successful opening of Free Guy.

      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Disney's first only theatrical release since the pandemic began, while other films like Jungle Cruise, Black Widow and Cruella saw hybrid aka simultaneous theatrical releases with Disney Plus Premier Access.

      Notably, the theatrical release window for Shang-Chi has been shortened to 45 days, after which it will be available to stream on Disney Plus Premier Access in the US and few other markets. Three months post that release, the film will be made available to Disney Plus subscribers, in markets like India.

      On the earnings call, Chapek said. "On Shang-Chi, we think it's actually going to be an interesting experiment for us because it's got only a 45-day window for us. So the prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the [streaming] service after going theatrical at 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles."

      Reacting to the comment, Actor Simu Liu took to his Twitter account on Saturday and wrote, "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

      Meanwhile, in his Instagram post, Liu wrote a direct reference to Chapek's quote. The actor wrote, "We are not an 'interesting experiment'" in quotation marks.

      Chapek did express that the release plan for Shang-Chi is not ideal, adding that the film was "planned on being in a much more healthy theatrical environment."

      Disney recently released two more Asian led films, Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon - both directly releasing on the streaming platform. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is the first theatrical and Marvel Asian led movie.

      Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
