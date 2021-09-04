Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings Leaked Online For Free Download

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally made it to the theatres in India on September 3, 2021. Unfortunately, the film led by Simu Liu leaked online sites and other networks that enable piracy hours after its release.

Shang-Chi is not the first film to fall victim to piracy, several releases from 2020 and 2021 like Justice League Snyder Cut Disney's Cruella, Mulan, and Paramount's The Quiet Place 2 also leaked on Indian sites in English.

Coming back to the film, Shang-Chi reportedly follows the martial-arts master Shang-Chi running from his past. However, he has to confronts not only his past but also his father as he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The film's synopsis reads, "Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation." However, Cretton revealed that the film focuses on Shang and his father's relationship, "and that was something I really related to."

The early reviews of the film have been positive. Fans have even called it one of the best Marvel films, and have appreciated the Asian representation. Meanwhile, Simu Liu told EW that one of the best parts of taking on Shang-Chi's character is his back story and added, "We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

Apart from Simu Liu, the film also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen in pivotal roles.