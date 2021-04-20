Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Teaser: Marvel Introduces Simu Liu As First Asian Superhero

Marvel Studios has unveiled the teaser trailer of their first Asian superhero film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The teaser was released on leading star Simu Liu's birthday, who plays the title role of superhero Shang-Chi. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel film is slated to release in September 2021.

The teaser trailer gives a glimpse of Shang-Chi's life as a commoner in California as well as a trained killer. Shang-Chi in the teaser can be seen reminiscing this past as his father says, "It's time for you to take your place by my side." Shang refuses but is reminded that he can't outrun who he truly is.

Director Cretton recently opened up about Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and shared how important the first Asian superhero was for him. He told Entertainment Weekly (EW), "When that announcement came out, I just went instantly back to my childhood. [Growing up] all I had was Spider-Man. Because he had the mask on, I could dress up like Spider-Man for Halloween. I had a handful of other characters that looked like me on screen, but there were maybe two or three that I could choose from, and superheroes were not a part of that."

Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ "@ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and experience it only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/fIKZ4QRq7q — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 19, 2021

The film's synopsis reads, "Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation." However, Cretton revealed that the film focuses on Shang and his father's relationship, "and that was something I really related to."

Meanwhile, Simu Liu told EW that one of the best parts of taking on Shang-Chi's character is his back story and added, "We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng in pivotal roles. Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz have been credited as producers while the film is penned by David Callaham, Andrew Lanham and director Cretton.

