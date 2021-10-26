    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Release In Theatres Across Kerala On October 27

      By
      |

      After creating history worldwide, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings recently released in Maharashtra and now all set to release in theatres across Kerala on October 27th in English.

      Shang-Chi

      Shang-Chi Box Office: Simu Liu's Film Close To US 0 Million Worldwide In Just 5 DaysShang-Chi Box Office: Simu Liu's Film Close To US 0 Million Worldwide In Just 5 Days

      Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

      Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 26, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X