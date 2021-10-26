Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Release In Theatres Across Kerala On October 27

After
creating
history
worldwide,
Marvel
Studios'
Shang-Chi
and
The
Legend
of
the
Ten
Rings
recently
released
in
Maharashtra
and
now
all
set
to
release
in
theatres
across
Kerala
on
October
27th
in
English.
Marvel
Studios'
"Shang-Chi
and
The
Legend
of
The
Ten
Rings" stars
Simu
Liu
as
Shang-Chi,
who
must
confront
the
past
he
thought
he
left
behind
when
he
is
drawn
into
the
web
of
the
mysterious
Ten
Rings
organization.
Directed
by
Destin
Daniel
Cretton,
the
film
stars
Simu
Liu,
Tony
Leung,
Awkwafina,
Fala
Chen,
Meng'er
Zhang,
Florian
Munteanu
and
Ronny
Chieng
with
Michelle
Yeoh.