Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings: Trailer Breakdown, Easter Eggs & MCU Theories Explained

Marvel recently unveiled the full-length trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu. The film is set to be Marvel Studios' first feature to be led by an Asian superhero. While the film's release is months away in September 2021, the makers have already revealed several plot details and easter eggs about the story.

The trailer narrated by Wen-Wu aka The Mandarin, played by Tony Leung not only introduced the central father-son conflict, but also gave a glimpse of a water dragon. We finally also got a look at the ten rings and how they work. Notably, the ten rings in the comics were finger rings but they work as bracelets in the MCU film, that can be extended like an electrically charged whip (read: Ivan Vanko from Iron Man 2).

Apart from the major revelation, the trailer also presented some minute details from the comics and easter eggs.

Ten Rings Organization

While the tears hinted things weren't good between Shang-Chi and his father, the trailer shows Simu Liu calling his father and his organization a thief. It doesn't seem likely at the moment but the history of the organisation may change your mind. Well, this is not the first time you have heard about the Ten Rings Organisation in the MCU.

It was first introduced in Iron Man (2008). In the film, Tony Stark was captured by a branched cell of the alleged terrorist organization in Afghanistan. Notably, Ten Rings was founded by Wen-Wu, also known as The Mandarin. The name once again showed up in 2013, when a fake version of The Mandarin (Trevor) played by Ben Kingsley was seen in Iron Man 3.

However, the MCU had conferred the presence of the real Mandarin years ago in the short film All Hail The King. In the short film Trevor was visited by an assassin who was sent by the actual Mandarin, now known as Wen-Wu.

Ten Rings Appearance

The "ten rings of power" shown in the trailer for the movie are bracelets for the arm, while in the comics, they always have been finger rings. According to the comics, rings are known to be of alien origin and were colour-coded like the infinity stones. However, in the films, they seem to emit different colour based on who is using them. Marvel may have also changed their powers for the films. One action sequence shows Wen-Wu using the ten rings in a chained projectile blast, while another scene hints that he is from ancient times and it may be the rings that enable him to stay young or even become immortal.

Abomination vs Wong

You may have missed this one, but Shang-Chi trailer connects the film to Doctor Strange as well as The Incredible Hulk. The ring fight footage in the trailer shows Abomination (also known as She-Hulk) fighting Strange's partner Wong. While some are sceptical about Benedict Wong's appearance, the actor was actually photographed with Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton in Australia, where the film is being shot.

The Great Protector

Shang meets a dragon underwater, who was expected to be the Fin Fang Foom, the villainous dragon from the comics. However, Simu Liu told NBC News that he will not make an appearance in the movie. The dragon does not appear to be immediately aggressive either, leading many to believe that the dragon is The Great Protector. It is set to be a white and red-coloured dragon, but not much is known about the new character.

Michelle Yeoh

The official trailer also introduced Yeoh as a new character, Jiang Nan. While it is unclear who she is set to play, the trailer hints that Jiang Nan will be the motherly figure to Shang-Chi. According to the comics, Shang's mother dies in the past. However, it is also being theorised that she could also play the human form of the 'Great Protector' dragon.