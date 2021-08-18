Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Early Reactions: Simu Liu's Marvel Debut Has Won Over The Audience

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is all set to hit the theatres in the coming month. The Marvel film officially kicks off phase 4 on the MCU on the big screen. The early reviews of the film are out and, the audience is going gaga over the new film.

The MCU film had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (August 16). The film starring Simu Liu in the lead also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen in pivotal roles.

The early reviews of the film have been positive as Steven Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, called Liu the perfect choice to play the Master of Kung Fu. He wrote in his tweet, "#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you've seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can't wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect."

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Calls Out Disney CEO For Calling Film's Theatrical Release An 'Interesting Experiment'

Scott Menzel, founder of We Live Entertainment said, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I've seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi"

Take a look at some more Twitter reactions to the film,

3 things.



1. #shangchi has on the best best #MCU origins I’ve seen.



2. The action in #SahangChi is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU!



3. @SimuLiu is my favorite actor in the #MCU and is welcomed to karaoke with us at any time! pic.twitter.com/HXgawuIjpn — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) August 17, 2021

Expected a simple father/son conflict narrative and it's so much bigger than that. #ShangChi is a beautiful story about family, loss, and how our grief can blind and destroy us. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻



Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.



Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi has some pacing issues - there’s a bit of a start/stop feel to it at times and slow parts. But it has a lot of strengths throughout and most crucially, ends very strong. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings: Trailer Breakdown, Easter Eggs & MCU Theories Explained

Earlier this week, the film made headlines after Simu Liu called out the CEO of Disney for calling the film an experiment for the company. During Disney's most recent earnings call, Chapek commented that Shang-Chi's exclusive theatrical release would be "an interesting experiment" for the company.

Reacting to the comment, Simu tweeted, "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will release on September 3, 2021.