      Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Early Reactions: Simu Liu's Marvel Debut Has Won Over The Audience

      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is all set to hit the theatres in the coming month. The Marvel film officially kicks off phase 4 on the MCU on the big screen. The early reviews of the film are out and, the audience is going gaga over the new film.

      The MCU film had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (August 16). The film starring Simu Liu in the lead also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen in pivotal roles.

      The early reviews of the film have been positive as Steven Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, called Liu the perfect choice to play the Master of Kung Fu. He wrote in his tweet, "#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you've seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can't wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect."

      Scott Menzel, founder of We Live Entertainment said, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I've seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi"

      Take a look at some more Twitter reactions to the film,

      Earlier this week, the film made headlines after Simu Liu called out the CEO of Disney for calling the film an experiment for the company. During Disney's most recent earnings call, Chapek commented that Shang-Chi's exclusive theatrical release would be "an interesting experiment" for the company.

      Reacting to the comment, Simu tweeted, "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

      Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will release on September 3, 2021.

