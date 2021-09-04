Shang-Chi Box Office: Marvel's Return To Theatre Gets A Promising Start, Opening Weekend Records $60M In US

While Black Widow marked Marvel's return to theatres in the US, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is the first MCU film release in India since 2019. Scarlett's Black Widow was released on Disney Plus Hotstar the same day, that Simu Liu's Shang-Chi launched on the big screen.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Early Reactions: Simu Liu's Marvel Debut Has Won Over The Audience

Theatres are still close in some of the major cities across the country but the film's Box Officer collection revealed that the release marked a good day for theatre owners and distributors. According to BOI reports, the advance of the film was sure to cross Rs 1.50 crore or even get close to Rs 2 crore. The report estimated that with pre-booking and ticket sales PVR chain alone is expected to have earned around Rs 60 lakh net before release.

Reportedly, the PVR chain alone has sold 28,772 tickets in advance, with a total of up to Rs 57 Lakh, which reportedly marks three times the ticketing sale of Bell Bottom.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi's Labor Day opening weekend was expected to record $45M-$50M in the US and Canada with 4,200+ screens. Now Deadline has reported that Shang-Chi's three-day total is around $60M, and is expected to earn in the mid-to high-$60M range by the end of the four day weekend.

EXCLUSIVE! Simu Liu Reveals His First Reaction On Reading Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Script

Shang Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings has received rave reviews all over the world from critics as well as fans. The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, and Michelle Yeoh.