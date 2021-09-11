Shang-Chi Box Office: Simu Liu's Film Close $160 Million Worldwide In Just 5 Days

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings has surpassed all the expectations with its one-week box office collection. The film that was released on September 3rd in the US with a four day weekend, has reportedly crossed a collection of $100 million in just 5 days.

According to Box Office Moji, the film has earned $101.29 million at the US and Canada box office. Meanwhile, the film's release in several international markets like UK, South Korea, France, Russia and Japan has collected over $56.41 million, making a global tally of $157.70 million.

Shang Chi is said to be the biggest release of the pandemic era, and is currently playing in 4,300 theatres in the domestic market. The film was released in India on September 3, as well and has garnered a lot of praises from fans and critics alike. The film's box office weekend total in India came up to Rs 12.63 crore gross and Rs 10.61 net box office collection for the film.

Talking about the film, according to the makers Shang Chi is officially an Avenger. The announcement was made by Marvel in a video on their YouTube channel. The clip features Shang-Chi of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings alongside other Avengers including Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and Chris Evans' Captain America.

Shang-Chi is also the first Asian Avengers to MCU, played by Simu Liu who is a Canadian Chinese actor. The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung in pivotal roles.