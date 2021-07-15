Sharon Stone Looks Like A Disney Princess In Puffy Blue Dress At Cannes Film Festival 2021

Sharon Stone who has been away from Cannes for seven years, made a stunning comeback on Wednesday (July 14). The actress looked glamorous on the red carpet in a puffy blue dress with red and pink flowers all over from Dolce & Gabbana with Chopard jewellery.

Sharon Stone Recalls Doctors Telling Her She Might Die, Says No One Was Running Around Trying To Save Her

Sharon reportedly joined Caroline Scheufele, Helena Gatsby, and Milutin Gatsby at the premiere of A Felesegam Tortenete also known as The Story Of My Wife. Stone shared a picture of the dress on Instagram and wrote, "This is what dreams are made of."

Sharon was accompanied by on the French Riviera by Lady Victoria Hervey, actress Poppy Delevingne, model and singer Hana Cross and actress Maria Bakalova.

Notably, Stone is also set to host the annual amfAR Gala, later this week. The actress has returned to the Cannes Film Festival, just a few months after the release of her memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice.

Reportedly, the amfAR gala takes place near the end of the festival at the beginning of the second weekend. The event is said to be a major celebrity draw. Sharone has been involved with the organisation before her hiatus since 2014.

Sharon Stone On Basic Instinct Explicit Scene: I Went To The Projection Booth And Slapped Paul Verhoeven

The event will be headlined by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys while Spike Lee will be a featured guest. The exclusive gala will also be attended by celebs like Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O'Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby and amfAR co-chairpersons T Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.