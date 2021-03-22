Sharon Stone On Basic Instinct Explicit Scene: I Went To The Projection Booth And Slapped Paul Verhoeven

Sharon Stone once again has shed some light on her infamous Basic Instinct scene. The actress in her book The Beauty of Living Twice claimed that she was tricked into shooting for the controversial scene in the 1992 film. The neo-noir movie was directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas.

In the book that explores her life as an actress, she said the filmmaker told her to take off her "panties" while filming the scene because they were "reflecting the light" but was reassured that nobody could see "anything". However, while viewing the film's final cut she found out that was not the case.

Vanity Fair recently quoted an excerpt from the book that read, "It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer."

Stone in the book wrote that while watching the final cut she was accompanied not only by the director but also by lawyers and agents. She revealed that she was shocked when she saw the explicit scene, "After the screening, I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?"

The Beauty of Living Twice that released on March 30, 2021, also talks about her experiencing pressure from directors to sleep with her male co-stars so there would be better "onscreen chemistry". The book also chronicles Sharon's efforts to rebuild her life after suffering a massive stroke that hit her health, career, family, fortune and global fame adversely.

