Sharon Stone Recalls Doctors Telling Her She Might Die, Says No One Was Running Around Trying To Save Her

Sharon Stone who recently penned a memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice, has been making headlines for the revelations in the book. The Basic Instinct actress in the book also opened up about her near-death experience after suffering from a cerebral haemorrhage in 2001.

Stone in a recent interview revealed that she was told by the doctors that she might die after the bleeding didn't stop for nine days. At the time, she was convinced that she was going to die. "The room was so silent. When the room is so silent and no ones running around trying to fix you, thats when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is," she said.

Recalling the near-death experience in 2001, she said, "I found out that I wasnt the only one whod had this kind of experience. Its so profound." The actress added that she is aware scientists feel that its a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that its a spiritual thing, but "Personally, Im with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that its both," she added.

Sharon revealed that she wrote down what she saw at the moment. She revealed seeing light, had the feeling of falling and also saw people who had passed. After the experience, Sharon wanted to re-evaluate her priorities.

"Im in a really grateful place. When I was a kid, I always wanted to have a house full of kids running and screaming and dogs, and I got it. And I feel very blessed and happy about the life I got. Were happy together, and whats better than that?," she said.

"Theres nothing more free than standing centered in yourself. I tell my friends that my new mantra is, Its never too late to become yourself," Stone added.

The memoir also shared details about Sharon's efforts to rebuild her life after suffering from the massive stroke that hit her health, career, family, fortune and global fame adversely.

